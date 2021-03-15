Ergun Olgun met with Russian Ambassador Stanislav Osadchiy

President Ersin Tatar’s Special Representative Ergün Olgun stated that the negotiations, which have been continuing and have collapsed for more than half a century, serve not to solve the Cyprus issue, but to preserve the status quo, which is used as an excuse for the Turkish Cypriot people to live under isolation by leaving them without status.

Olgun had a meeting with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Stanislav Osadchiy on Friday (12/3/21). According to the information given by the Presidency, the meeting took place at the request of Ambassador Osadchiy to learn of the position of the Turkish Cypriot side before the 5+UN informal meeting upon the call of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Ergün Olgun expressed to the Russian Ambassador at the meeting that the vision of the Turkish Cypriot side at the current stage is the most rational way to solve the problem in a sustainable way and cooperate on the basis of the fundamental sovereign equality of the parties.

Olgun underlined that ensuring and protecting the balance of the two states on the island with sovereign equality and equal international status will bring cooperation, stability and security to both the island of Cyprus and the fragile region.

Ergün Olgun stated that the Turkish Cypriot side will attend the 5+UN meeting sincerely and constructively, and will share a vision of consensus and cooperation with the participants with the same attitude.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office