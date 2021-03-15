Prime Minister Saner reacted to USA statement

Prime Minister Ersan Saner criticised the statements of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee regarding the solution of the Cyprus problem.

Prime Minister Saner underlined that by saying the US supports a federal solution in Cyprus, Antony Blinken is wrong, and he added that if the new government is choosing a Greek-Greek Cypriot sided policy for Cyprus they are making a mistake.

The Prime Minister said ‘The federal solution option collapsed in Crans Montana in 2017. It is obvious that the Greek Cypriot side does not accept the sovereign equality of the Turkish Cypriots and they want to eliminate the guarantorship of Turkey which is crucial for the Turkish Cypriots. It is impossible to reach a solution with this approach’.

Saner added that the US must consider the fact that the Greek Cypriots are responsible for the deadlock in Cyprus by rejecting all of the possible solutions in the past and it is time to talk about the new alternatives.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office