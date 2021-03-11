Girne Municipality has led the way in combating COVID-19

Girne Municipality, which has been actively working alongside the municipality police and healthcare professionals in the field in respect of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic which was discovered on 10th March 2020 for the first time in the country, continues its work without slowing down.

According to the information given by the Girne Municipality, three people were supported for the surgery expenses during this period, while 120 people over the age of 65 were taken from their homes every month for medical treatment .

With the onset of winter, 15 people who were left homeless due to economic hardship were provided with temporary accommodation. To date, 15,000 food packages and 53 computer tablets have been distributed with the support of business people in the region.

Necessary precautions were taken during the disinfection of trucks and ferries at the Girne Tourism Port in the first period due to the busy period. All public workplaces that were decided to open after the closure were also disinfected by the municipal teams.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Health, Leymosun Culture House PCR Center, which belongs to the Girne Municipality, continues to serve as does the Girne Social Life Center as a Vaccine Center.

In this process, the Health Branch and Social Affairs Branch within the municipality were reinforced with many staff working in different departments of the municipality. In addition, the sewing workshop for mask making was activated to distribute to the municipality’s own staff.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that humanity is experiencing a process that is unexpected and unfamiliar, and that the whole world is involved in the fight against the pandemic, and that the municipalities have a great responsibility in this process.

Güngördü said, “The ongoing PCR tests in our region are an important opportunity for all of us. We should take advantage of this opportunity to avoid a possible problem. Vaccine is also of great importance. We also support vaccination as much as we can. In this one-year period, combating the pandemic has had a financial affect on the municipalities. Other investments in the program of our municipality have almost ceased and health has been our priority. The fact that hotels, casinos and many businesses were closed caused a serious decrease in our municipal revenues. Despite this, we will overcome the difficult process together and by following the rules. I hope our life will return to normal in a short time.”

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality