St Andrew’s Church, Passiontide Magazine

For those followers of St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia, we are pleased to share with you their Passiontide magazine which is so full of information.

Due to the recent Government announcement regarding the holding of religious services, the church is closed until further notice.



When church services are able to recommence there will be an announcement on the St Andrew’s Church website.



Given the current and constantly changing situation, Thursday Morning Praise will revert once more to the E-Service version only.



For any further information or updates as the situation changes please see the church website or contact the Church Wardens.

Here is a link to an on-line Sunday service from St Helena’s Church, Larnaca, Cyprus. https://sainthelenaschurch.com/online-services/

Should south Cyprus be in lockdown, St Paul’s Cathedral church will be providing a zoom service, details on: https://stpaulsnicosia.com/

Just a note to say that Pat Etherington is having a rest from her letters. She is in the midst of moving to a new home this month.

In this latest magazine the are many other interesting articles from around the world to keep you fascinated and entertained.

For those readers who may have internet issues which spoil their reading please click here to Download Now!