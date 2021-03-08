President Tatar received Lute on 8th March 2021

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar received UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ Special Envoy to Cyprus, Jane Holl Lute today (8th March). Lute came to the island on 7th March in order to make preliminary preparations for the 5+UN informal meeting which will be held in Geneva.



Presidential Spokesperson Berna Çelik Doğruyol made a written statement and said that at the meeting President Tatar expressed to Lute the Turkish Cypriot side’s vision for a just, realistic and sustainable settlement that is based on the sovereign equality and equal international status of two states. Doğruyol added that the programme and details of the 5+UN informal meeting to be held in Geneva, on April 27-29, would be discussed in detail during Lute’s visit.

Source; TRNC Public Information Office