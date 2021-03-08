Tatar: Positive Turkish Cypriots will attend 5+UN informal meeting

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar attended an online meeting of the 14th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO).

According to the statement of the TRNC Presidency, President Tatar mentioned at the meeting that the Turkish Cypriot side will attend the 5+UN informal meeting which will be held in Geneva, Switzerland, on 27-29 April with an attitude of goodwill and creativity. Tatar reminded that as the UN Secretary – General Antonio Guterres has mentioned before, the aim of the 5+UN informal meeting is to determine whether there is a common ground for a negotiation between the two parties for a sustainable solution of the Cyprus issue or not.

President Tatar said ‘We want a formula based on the sovereign equality and equal international status of the two sides which enable a cooperative relationship. It is an indisputable fact that there are two fully-fledged states on the island.

Referring to the isolation of Turkish Cypriot people, President Tatar said: ‘The unjust and painful isolation, inflicted on every aspect of the daily lives of the Turkish Cypriot people has become more severe than ever with the pandemic. I strongly call on the brotherly member states of ECO to show determination to put an end to the isolation of the TRNC’.

Source; TRNC Public Information Office