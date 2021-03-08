Ersan Saner: EU continue to disregard the realities on the Island

The National Unity Party (UBP) Leader, Prime Minister Ersan Saner stated that the European Union (EU) continues to disregard the realities on the Island and the unfairness to the Turkish Cypriot people.

Stressing the decisive stance of the Turkish Cypriot side, Prime Minister Saner said “We are at the same point as our motherland Turkey. We will never take a step back from our sovereign equality and two-state solution. If the European Union desires a solution in Cyprus, they should give support to discuss the alternative solution models in Cyprus”.

According to the written statement made by the National Unity Party Headquarters, Prime Minister Saner said “The European Union’s current stance, which disregards the reality that it is the Greek Cypriot side which removed all agreement possibilities in Cyprus and was responsible for the collapse of the negotiation process in Crans Montana, will neither benefit or reach an agreement in Cyprus”.

Prime Minister Saner reacted to the statement of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell that gives support to the Greek policy and said “The EU has made great mistakes on the issue of Cyprus and unfairly made the Greek Cypriot Administration a member of the EU. They have not put the Direct Trade Regulation into force which was promised to the Turkish Cypriot people and only taken into consideration the interests of the Greek Cypriot side”.

Saner added that the EU, which disregards the realities on the Island and clearly supports the Greek Cypriots, does not need to take part in the 5+UN meeting planned to be held in Geneva at the end of April.

Source; TRNC Public Information Office