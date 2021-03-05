Videos about Talia Airways crash and also 2 great footballers

We do look forward to hearing from our readers or followers and were very touched to receive an email from Oz Orman who shared with us the very sad and haunting video he made about the Talia Airways crash near Buffavento Castle which shows many parts of the aircraft that still litter the mountain.

He also shared with us a great video he made about footballers Mete Adanir and Laurie Cunningham.

Readers mail

Oz Orman- London, UK. (Primary School teacher)

Dear CyprusScene

How are you? I hope you are well.

I like the content of your website and it keeps me informed of what is going on in the island. I particularly like the aviation content. I visited 2 years ago before Covid to do some research work on the Talia Airways crash. Please see the video link on YouTube. (Air Crash Cyprus- Talia Airways)

I have researched the final resting places of both British stewardesses in the U.K. and will do a follow up video shortly. Please share my Talia Airways Crash video as above- my videos are not meant for monetary gain.

Also for your football enthusiasts. I have put together a video about links between footballers, Mete Adanir and Laurie Cunningham called Statue to Statue. This might be of interest to your football followers and I have seen many great articles in your online weekly e-newspapers.

Keep up the good work.

With regards

