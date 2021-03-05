President Tatar received Akif Çağatay Kılıç and his delegation

President Ersin Tatar received the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Akif Çağatay Kılıç and his accompanying delegation.

Speaking at the reception held at the Presidency, Kılıç said that they visited the representatives of the parties of the same mind on the side of the human rights, well-being, and the interest of the Turkish Cypriot people and rightful Cyprus case.

Kılıç stated that they are on the side of the TRNC and the Turkish Cypriot people, being aware of their responsibilities in the Turkish Grand National Assembly as deputies.

In his speech, President Ersin Tatar expressed that Turkey’s presence was very important adding that Turkish Cypriots have both destiny and union of hearts with Turkey and if Turkey’s guarantorship does not exist, it is possible to re-live the bitter experience of the 1960s again.

Noting that if an agreement is to be reached in Cyprus, the agreement must be very well formulated, Tatar stated that all previous federation-based alternatives including Crans Montana have been exhausted.

Emphasising that cooperation will be made between the two sides on the island and that this is important in terms of stability in both the Mediterranean and the region, Tatar said that neither the Mediterranean nor Cyprus is the same, and there is now a completely different situation.

Stating that the world is now beginning to see the realities in Cyprus, Tatar reminded that the UN Secretary-General Guterres told the parties that they can come to the conference with new ideas. Tatar also said that a democratic will emerged in the last elections in the TRNC and he also added that he always defended the two-state solution while entering the elections, and also now a new era has begun in Cyprus with the Motherland Turkey’s support of this new policy.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office