Prime Minister Saner received Akif Çağatay Kılıç and delegation

TRNC Prime Minister Ersan Saner received the Turkish Grand National Assembly Foreign Affairs Committee delegation.

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Akif Çağatay Kılıç stated in the meeting that they decided to pay a visit to the TRNC in order to discuss what can be done for the future negotiations. Kılıç said ‘Turkey and The Grand National Assembly of Turkey is on the side of the sovereignty rights of their brothers in the TRNC as always.’

Prime Minister Ersan Saner pointed out that the committee has been working very hard for the last three years especially for the Hellim issue at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). Reminding that the 5+UN meeting will be held in the near future, Saner said ‘In the 5+UN meeting we will be together with motherland Turkey for protecting the rights of the Turkish Cypriot people. The Turkish Cypriot people declared their common will for a solution of a two-state settlement based on sovereign equality. We will work for the interests and rights of the TRNC with your support.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office