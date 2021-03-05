Girne Open Market re-opened with Covid-19 measures

The Open Market in Girne was opened with the controls made by the Girne Municipality Teams in line with the TRNC Gradual Opening Decisions.

According to the information received from the Girne Municipality, the Girne Open Market was opened in line with the measures taken by the Girne Municipality Health and Zabıta police teams. During the checks carried out by the Girne Municipality teams, with the bilateral entrance and exit established in the open market, the citizens coming to the shopping area are checked for masks and temperature is being taken by using non-contact thermometers.

The Girne Municipality Police Teams, which inspect the negative PCR tests of the Market Craftsmen taken in at least 3 days, ensure that measures are taken at the entrances and exits to avoid density in the market, and that hand disinfectants are available for the use of citizens at checkpoints to ensure hygiene.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality