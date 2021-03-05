Basis of isolation and embargoes is UN decision dated 4 March 1964

President Ersin Tatar stated that the basis of the isolation and embargoes that the Turkish Cypriots are still subjected to with the solution method attempted to be imposed known as the ‘UN parameters’ is the resolution of the UN Security Council dated 4 March 1964.

Tatar made evaluations on the Cyprus issue on the 57th anniversary of the UN Security Council resolution 186 dated 4 March 1964.

President Tatar indicated that the Greek Cypriot side does not compromise in respect of this decision, which is still in force, and that they continue to see themselves as the sole owner of all Cyprus and maintain their dominant mentality adding that “As long as this unfair decision stands, the Greek Cypriot side will not come to an agreement.”

Tatar also said: “Our preparations and initiatives for the unofficial 5+UN meeting to be held in Geneva on April 27-29 continue and the solution model we have brought to the agenda will be on the table in Geneva. We are determined and will not take a step back. Our endeavour and wish is to achieve the solution model that we have brought to the agenda in a way that will benefit Cyprus and the region.”

Source : TRNC Public Information Office