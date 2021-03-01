Spokesperson Doğruyol: The President has received the invitation

Presidential Spokesperson of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Berna Çelik Doğruyol, stated that the invitation for the 5+UN unofficial meeting in Geneva on April 27-29 of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, has reached the TRNC President Ersin Tatar.

In her written statement, Spokesperson Doğruyol recorded that in the letter of invitation it is underlined that the purpose of the meeting is to determine whether a common ground exists between the sides, in order for formal negotiations to be started.

Doğruyol also added that President Ersin Tatar will be responding positively to the invitation which will be conveyed to Secretary General Guterres via the TRNC Representative Office in New York today (1st March 2021).

Source: TRNC Public Information Office