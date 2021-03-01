Statement by Special Representative of the President, Ergün Olgun

Ergün Olgun, Special Representative of the TRNC President, made a statement on the 5+UN unofficial meeting, which will be held in Geneva on April 27-29.

In his written statement, Olgun said that a fair, realistic and permanent solution to the over half century long Cyprus Problem can only be achieved through the recognition of the current situation, with the recognition of the sovereign equality and equal international status of the two states on the island. Olgun pointed out that the Turkish Cypriot side is continuing preparations for the 5+UN unofficial meeting. The President’s Special Representative stated that last week they had a meeting with experts and academics and decided to have three more meetings on March 1st, 3rd and 9th with the group of 15 experts who participated in the previous negotiations and academics who study the Cyprus Issue, as part of the preparations for the upcoming meeting. Olgun added that the Turkish Cypriot side is working for determining the basis of the process for making stability, consensus and cooperation possible. Olgun said ‘Confirmation of the sovereign equality and equal international status of the two sides in Cyprus in the 5+UN unofficial meeting will make it possible to find common ground for the start of official talks’.

Olgun lastly said that the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy Jane Holl Lute will be meeting with President Ersin Tatar on 8th March and she will hold a working meeting with Olgun on 9th March.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office