Girne Municipality add 3 more books to its Library

Girne Municipality has published 2 International Olive Caricatures Albums and the 2nd International Sculpture Symposium Booklet in one year and added 3 new books to its Library.

According to the information given by the Girne Municipality, it has enriched its library by publishing 3 more books in a year, caricature album books, sculpture symposium booklets, as well as Osman Türkay’s three poetry books, olive-themed seminar books, conference papers, action books, story contest book entitled Girne in my Dreams, cultural and touristic books introducing Girne.

In his speech on the subject Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said “Books are our greatest wealth and the most important vehicle carrying today to the future. I believe that it is very important to bring 3 new books to our library within one year with the work we have done during the pandemic we live in. Books are undoubtedly the most important element that is permanent and carries what has been done to the future. We will continue our efforts to promote the love of books, reading habits and research culture, with the aim of publishing the books with qualified narrative, visual art works, presentations and seminar result reports.

As it is known, the International ‘Olive Cartoons’ album books belonging to the Municipality of Girne consist of the cartoons that won and were deemed worthy to be exhibited according to the results of the cartoon competition held every year, the jury’s promotional pages, statements about the competition and the photographs of historical places promoting our country. Albums are sent by mail to 60 countries, over 200 cartoon artists and to important book stores all over the world, and they make very important contributions to the promotion of our country abroad in both artistic and cultural terms. In addition, album books are sent to many institutions, organisations, libraries, schools and universities in our country. On this occasion, I would like to draw attention to the importance of reading books in order to spend good quality time in our homes during this period we are facing due to the pandemic. I would like to thank all our readers who showed interest in our publications and wish everyone a healthy day.”

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality