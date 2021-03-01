News

Podcast, Equal status and legitimacy required between the 2 sides

By Chris Elliott…

In this latest Podcast, we feature Special Representative of President Ersin Tatar, Ergün Olgun who gives a summary of the key requirements needed to ensure a progressive move forward to solve the Cyprus Issue.

“Equal status and legitimacy should be created between the 2 sides”

