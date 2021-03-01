Podcast, Equal status and legitimacy required between the 2 sides

By Chris Elliott…
In this latest Podcast, we feature Special Representative of President Ersin Tatar, Ergün Olgun who gives a summary of the key requirements needed to ensure a progressive move forward to solve the Cyprus Issue.
“Equal status and legitimacy should be created between the 2 sides”
This is the latest CyprusScene feature to share news and reviews from Northern Cyprus.
CyprusScene Podcasts can be found on the following apps
-
Anchor
-
Google Podcasts
-
Spotify
-
RadioPublic
-
PocketCasts
-
Breaker
