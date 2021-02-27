Artificial Intelligence seminar hosted online by Levent College

A seminar on “Artificial Intelligence Applications in Engineering” was held online with the moderator on 19th February 2021 at 14:00, hosted by Levent College. The guest of the seminar was Cyprus International University, Computer Engineering Department, Faculty of Engineering Vice Dean, Assist. Assoc. Dr. Kamil Yurtkan.

Asst. Assoc. Dr. Kamil Yurtkan opened the seminar with : “Can machines think?”, which was put forward by Alan Turing in the 1940s on the subject of artificial intelligence. He mentioned that he started with the question and that he has now developed up to advanced methods such as evolutionary artificial neural networks. He made a presentation on Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, Pattern Recognition, Computer Vision, which are concepts used in artificial intelligence and its subfields today. Then he explained the artificial intelligence applications with examples, providing information about applications in all areas of engineering, selected applications such as Building Modelling, Face Recognition and Autonomous driving in different engineering fields such as Industrial Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical – Electronics Engineering and Bioengineering. Examples from the studies completed in the Faculty of Engineering of Cyprus International University with selected applications were also presented.

In the seminar, which continued with the questions and opinions of the students, the answers to the questions such as where the artificial intelligence that the participants were curious about in our daily lives were sought and the current applications were discussed. In addition to the applications in our daily lives, examples of artificial intelligence applications that are expected to enter our lives in the near future, such as autonomous driving, building modelling, and robots in home work, were discussed.

Providing information about the Faculty of Engineering, education, department and programs, Asst. Assoc. Dr. Kamil Yurtkan touched upon the issue of quality in education and explained the accreditation processes of the faculty and its accredited programs. The seminar concluded with advice to students who are planning higher study in engineering.

At the end of the seminar, as a result of the intense interest of Levent College students, Dr. Yurtkan continued with a second session.

Source (Turkish): Levent College