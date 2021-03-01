Food inspections and Covid-19 controls continue in Girne

In February, a total of 783 businesses were inspected for hygiene and Covid-19 Measures.

A total of 783 workplaces were inspected in the audits carried out by the Girne Municipality Health Branch and Police Municipality Security Unit teams between 12th and 24th February 2021.

Girne Municipality, in respect of health and hygiene controls : In food-related businesses, the cleaning of the general work areas, to ensure the hygiene and Covid measures are effective, and the hygiene measures and food safety elements of the employees increased. In addition to the warnings given to businesses to eliminate the detected nonconformities, in the detection of situations that endanger human health in the enterprise, closing penalties were imposed on the business.

In the second half of February, within the scope of inspections, 11 workplaces were notified regarding their deficiencies, 4 workplaces were closed, and 6 workplaces were fined for not complying with the Covid-19 rules.

In the inspections carried out with the coordinated work of Girne Municipality Health Department and Police Department, the teams that give the necessary warnings initially, can impose various sanctions, including warning and closing the workplaces that do not comply.

Health Branch Chief Naile Soyel said, the Covid-19 Pandemic, which has been going on for over a year in our country, has affected the dynamics in the food sector as well as the whole of life. It has also redefined the audit criteria of the municipalities. Inspections made on the basis of human health include the application of Covid Pandemic rules as well as Food Safety conditions. In food businesses, besides the general hygiene conditions, the use of correct masks and the personal hygiene of the personnel is of great importance.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said in order to protect the health of both the people of the region and the whole of society, the inspections carried out by our control teams in the field for the last year have been carried out intensively and during the following critical days when closures and partial openings take place, intense controls are an important motivation for the whole society to act in accordance with the rules. It is essential for the success of the pandemic process to ensure that all the decisions taken by the Council of Ministers are fully implemented in our region in order to properly manage the pressures created not only in health but also economic difficulties due to the pandemic.

At this point, closing down businesses that do not comply with the rules as required by law is again to ensure public health. In order to successfully survive these difficult days, for both businesses and individuals, they must carefully follow the mask, social distance and hygiene rules. Protecting ourselves means protecting the whole of society; Therefore, I ask all our people to obey the rules.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality