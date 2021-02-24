 President Tatar met with Maronite Religious Leaders

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar received the temporarily appointed Maronite Archbishop Selim Sfeir, St. George’s Church Vice President Antonis Hadjiyiannadjis and Father Joseph Tartak.

According to the statement from the TRNC Presidency, in his speech at the meeting, President Tatar mentioned that the Turkish Cypriot people have great respect for the religious beliefs of Maronites and all other beliefs. Tatar pointed out the importance of the common human rights. Tatar also underlined the importance of the cooperation of different beliefs on the island and said that variety of beliefs and religions are the colours of the island.

Selim Sfeir stated that they have been living on the island for more than a thousand years and pointed out the importance of friendship dialogue and good relations. Sfeir thanked President Tatar for his efforts to strengthen good relations.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office