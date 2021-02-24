Girne Municipality represented in the Council of Europe congress

Our municipalities are represented with 2 seats in the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe, which serves with the mission of promoting local and regional democracy, improving local and regional governance, and strengthening the autonomy of local governments.

Mayors of our country will attend the committee meetings of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe, which is a Pan-European political council consisting of 636 local politicians representing over 200,000 administrations in 47 European states.

The Cyprus Turkish Municipalities Union’s Administrative Committee Representative, K.T. Municipal Union President and Güzelyurt Mayor Mahmut Özçınar, the Current Affairs Committee Representative Mehmet Harmancı, and the Monitoring Committee Representative is Ahmet Yalçın Benli. The General Coordinator of the Union of Municipalities of K.T. and the Secretary of the Delegation Hüseyin Köle also attended the meetings.

With the new period, Girne Municipality started to be represented at the Council of Europe Local and Regional Authorities Congress Administrative Affairs Committee.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü took part in the Council of Europe Local and Regional Authorities Congress, Administrative Committee meeting held on 10th February.

In addition to Güngördü, the Cyprus Turkish Municipalities Union and the Mayor of Güzelyurt Mahmut Özçınar and the General Coordinator of the Turkish Union of Municipalities and the Secretary of the International Delegation HüseyinKöl participated in the meeting which was held online.

Issues such as measures related to the Covid-19 pandemic, smart cities and regions, and increasing the revenues of local governments were discussed at the meeting.

Making evaluations about representation, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said, “This is a special achievement for us. We are delighted that Girne, a tourism city, is included in the Council of Europe Congress of Local and Regional Authorities ”.

“We will adapt the European Charter of Local Self-Government to ourselves, add these values ​​to our vision as a municipality and continue on our way,” said Güngördü, “This will bring us great gains. We will do our best to strengthen local democracy and continue our projects focused on human health and the environment.”

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality