Hairdressing salon was closed by Girne Municipality police

Girne Municipal Police, upon receiving a notification, raided a hairdressing salon named Studio Şara, which continued its activities despite the restrictions within the scope of (Covid-19) measures, and they imposed an administrative fine of 3,820 TL and sealed the business.

Following a notification, the Girne Municipality police unit visited the hairdressing salon named Studio Şara that was kept open in violation of the measures to combat Covid-19. The team that went to the business in question determined that the shop owner took the customers into the shop from the rear entrance.

The owner of the business was fined 3,820 TL and the hairdressing salon was sealed by Municipality police teams for a period of 1 month.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality