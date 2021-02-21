BRS News: Latest changes to Curfew/Lockdown at 20th February 2021

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members.

LATEST CHANGES TO CURFEW/LOCKDOWN

PLEASE READ ALL SECTIONS AS THERE IS A LOT OF INFORMATION INCLUDED

FROM MONDAY 22ND FEBRUARY UNTIL FRIDAY 26TH FEBRUARY

Food Markets will be open between 8 am and 6 pm

Retail and merchandising services will open between 10 am and 6 pm.

The supply chain will operate which will include taking orders, shelf arrangements and displays. Orders, sales, and distribution will be allowed between 8 am and 6 pm. Shelf arrangement and such will be done after 6pm.

ESTABLISHMENTS THAT WILL REMAIN CLOSED:

Theatres and cinemas, performance centres, concert halls, engagement/wedding and birthdays halls, casinos, bars, taverns, coffeehouses, cafeterias, hookah cafes and halls, internet cafes, all kinds of game halls, indoor playgrounds, swimming pools, massage parlours, spas, indoor sports halls, open buffet restaurants, hairdressers, barbers, beauty salons, tattooists, open markets, night clubs, clubs, Turkish baths, and saunas.

ESTABLISHMENTS THAT WILL NOW BE ALLOWED TO OPEN:

All businesses and activities that are not included above may be open under the conditions stated below.

Restaurants, cafes, buffets, sandwich shops, bagel sellers, etc. services will only be provided in the form of takeaways, online sales, and deliveries. Seating areas will not be used in these sectors. Takeaway/delivery services will be provided between 7 am and 9 pm.

(NB – Under previous regulations provided by the Police, takeaways were allowed provided that the customer collecting is able to be at home before the curfew time of 8 pm. After that only deliveries can be made up until 9 pm. Please check with the outlet at the time of ordering which service they are providing.)

There will be no trying on of products in the clothing industry.

Betting offices will be able to operate at the door without using seating areas.

In open businesses, the total number of customers and employees will be 1 person in a maximum of 5 m2.

In order to protect the social distance, these businesses will display information at entrances explaining the m2 areas and how many people can be in the business, including employees at any one time.

In addition, businesses that provide services will work on a staff rotation method or with reduced personnel.

People working in open sectors will repeat PCR tests every fifteen days.

INDIVIDUALS ARE ASKED TO MEET THEIR ESSENTIAL NEEDS FROM BUSINESSES CLOSEST TO THEIR RESIDENCE.

SATURDAY 27TH FEBRUARY

All businesses and activities apart from markets, bakeries, butchers, greengrocers, petrol stations and pharmacies, will be closed on Saturday.

SUNDAY 28TH FEBRUARY

All businesses and activities will be closed on Sunday, except pharmacies and bakeries.

EXERCISE

People can now go to open spaces for exercise, but the TRNC Government urges people to use the closest option to their homes. For those who are looking for a link to this information, there is not one, but you may note that the clarification came from the Prime Ministry to the BRS.

CURFEW EXEMPTION CERTIFICATES

With effect from the 22 February travel within the same district DOES NOT require a Curfew Exemption Permit request to be submitted within the hours of 20.00 to 05.00, however, the TRNC Government urges people to use the closest option available to their homes, wherever possible.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Since the number of infections is less in the Lefke, Güzelyurt, Iskele and Famagusta districts, and in order to prevent the further spread of infection to these districts, it has been deemed appropriate that travel from Nicosia and Girne districts to the above-mentioned districts will be controlled by the District Police Boards.

Travel between different districts at any time still requires an application to be made for a Curfew Exemption Permit Application to be submitted.

Only TRNC citizens and permanent residents who travelled from the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Brazil, Denmark, and South Africa where they had been for the previous 14 days are allowed to enter the country, provided that they remain in central quarantine for 14 days.

(NB – Permanent Residents are those persons who have a current Residency Permit. They MUST be in possession of the document when travelling)

Certain Institutions will remain open and these are,

Essential departments of the Ministry of Health and health personnel, the Ministry of Finance, police, fire brigade, municipality, civil defence, district police boards, Customs, Central Prison, BRTK, TAK, TÜK, KIBTEK, Milk Institution, press employees and / or universities with yellow press cards will be able to work at full capacity.

(NB – We have contacted the Ministry of the Interior to get confirmation as to whether their regional offices are open to the public between Monday 22nd and Friday 28th February. Please note that if they are operating it will be with reduced staff.)

The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation has confirmed that the Motor Vehicle department in Lefkosa WILL be open from 8.30am daily until either 3pm or 4pm dependant on how busy they are. They also confirmed that all Motor Vehicle offices situated in District Tax Offices WILL also be open during normal hours.

The personnel deemed essential to work in the Ministries, departments and institutions affiliated with the ministries will continue their duties as determined by the senior management.

In order not to interrupt all services at the Air and Sea Ports, minimum personnel will be employed.

All institutions and workplaces are obliged to measure temperatures at the entrances, to comply with the social distancing rules, use markings in order to maintain social distancing in accordance with square meters, and to apply hygiene and disinfection conditions both inside the workplace and at the entrances and exits. It is the employer’s responsibility to implement these measures.

Until February 28, 2021, there will be no face-to-face education (including private lessons and course activities) in public and private schools, all pre-school, primary and secondary education, and to switch to online education. Considering the prevalence of the epidemic in the society and the curfew, it was decided to stop the services of private education centres. However, in sectors that will remain open, creches may be open on demand in order not to interrupt the services.

It has been deemed appropriate for people residing in Northern Cyprus and required to travel to Southern Cyprus for treatment purposes, to cross without daily quarantine as long as they document their appointments at the border gates.

The patient and their attendant (if necessary) will be required to submit a negative PCR test result taken within the last 3 days upon arrival. In addition, patients and companions returning to our country following treatment should repeat their PCR tests again on the seventh and fourteenth days of their entry into the country and submit the results to our Ministry

Funerals will be held with the participation of only first-degree relatives.

Editor’s note: For those readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society and registration as a member which can be started on-line please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com :