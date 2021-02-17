10,000 food packages given to Girne Municipality by Falyalı Bros

Falyalı Brothers, Girne Municipality, Girne District Governorship, Nicosia District Governorship, the Ministry of Interior, and the Presidency will reach the needy in 28 different regions in the TRNC.

10,000 food packages from Halil Falyalı and Hüsnü Falyalı were delivered to the authorities through Girne Municipality today 17.02.2021, to be given to families in need, especially during this period when financially difficult times are being experienced during the closing process.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said in his speech; “The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the country since March last year, and the problems related to it continue. In about a week’s time, we will have completed 1 year. At times like this last year, we got help from many sensitive business people. The brothers Halil and Hüsnü Falyalı handed us food packages to be distributed to the people of the town, as they did last year. This time, they chose Girne as the centre and brought 10,000 food packages to Girne Municipality, and we will start to distribute these food packages to all 28 municipalities in an equal and fair manner by contacting the District Governors through Girne Municipality”.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü pointed out that the country has been going through a very difficult period for about 1 year due to the pandemic and reminded that social solidarity is of great importance at this time.

Güngördü stated that the 10,000 food aid packages delivered to the Girne Municipality today, 17th February 2021, will be distributed equally to 6 districts and 28 municipalities through district governorships, municipalities and mukhtars.

Emphasising that the aim is to distribute all these aids equitably and fairly, Güngördü wished the aid of Falyalı brothers to be an example to all business people in this period when social solidarity gained importance.

Güngördü stated that citizens who want to receive or provide food aid can apply on 3 phone lines, and those who want to receive or provide food aid can reach them by calling 0542 888 21 22 ; 0533 870 20 18 ; 0533 853 0010.

