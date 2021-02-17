Girne Municipality continues to give support with 2 new decisions

Girne Municipality made a decision to provide support for a Social Project that can provide food support to its tenants and City people.

According to the information obtained from the Girne Municipality, in a meeting held by the Girne Municipality Council on social media on 9th February 2021, the rented shops within the Municipality are completely exempt from rental fees for January 2021 and February 2021 and the group operating under the name of Kyrenia Evkaf Volunteers for Good was informed that a decision was made to support their ”project”.

As of 10th March 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic has affected ou r country as well as all over the world, and this is still continuing.

In this process, which causes a severe demoralisation of our people, our Municipality tries to take various measures to help our people. While intense efforts were made to disinfect as well as give various food and medicine aids in March and April 2020, workplace inspections have continued uninterruptedly in this process.

Finally, with the government’s decision to lock down on 28th January 2021, this resulted in all the tradesmen and tenants of the municipality facing a difficult situation. For this reason, the council made 2 important decisions at the Municipal Council meeting on 9th February 2021.

Decisions taken by the Municipal Council:

1- It has been decided that all Municipality tenants will be completely exempt from rental fees in January 2021 and February 2021.

2- It has been decided to contribute to the “Kindness Kitchen” project formed by the group operating under the name of Kyrenia Evkaf Volunteers for Good.

In his speech on the subject, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said; “In this period of time in which we are living, our Municipality and Municipal Assembly have taken unanimous decisions on these two important issues, as well as various practices and decisions that may be for the benefit of the public, as in previous months. I would like to thank all members of our Municipal Council for their contributions and I firmly believe that we will go through this difficult process together. I ask all our people to follow the rules strictly, especially to avoid crowded environments and to use masks, observe social distance and hygiene rules. I wish you healthy days.

