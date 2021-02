Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay will pay a working visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) today (10th February).

Fuat Oktay is expected to meet together with the TRNC President Ersin Tatar, Prime Minister Ersan Saner and the Speaker of the TRNC Assembly Önder Sennaroğlu. During the two-day working visit, talks on a financial cooperation protocol between Turkey and the TRNC will be held.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office