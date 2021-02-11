St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia: February Lent 2021 magazine

For those followers of St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia, we are pleased to share with you their February Lent 2021 magazine which is so full of information.

SERVICE TIMES FOR FEBRUARY

Due to the recent Government announcement regarding the holding of religious services, the church is closed until further notice.

When church services are able to recommence there will be an announcement on the St Andrew’s Church website.

Given the current and constantly changing situation, Thursday Morning Praise will revert once more to the E-Service version only.

For any further information or updates as the situation changes please see the church website or contact the Church Wardens.

Here is a link to an on-line Sunday service from St Helena’s Church, Larnaca, Cyprus. https://sainthelenaschurch.com/online-services/

Should S Cyprus return to lockdown, St Paul’s Cathedral church will once more be providing a zoom service, details on: https://stpaulsnicosia.com/

A letter from Pat Etherington is included in which she talks about the Covid-19 restrictions and how her garden is progressing.

In this latest magazine the are many other interesting articles from around the world to keep you fascinated and entertained.

For those readers who may have internet issues which spoil their reading please click here to Download Now!