Hot water tank problem, my lifesaver was plumber Abuzer Biçer

By Margaret Sheard ….

It always seems to be sod’s law that when there are lockdown restrictions something goes wrong in the house. Last year (2020) as lockdown just started my vacuum cleaner died and there were no electrical shops open to buy a replacement, bit of a nightmare having to use a broom!

As lockdown was approaching this year lo and behold my immersion tank decided to give me problems and we had no hot water, another nightmare, but luckily I saw on Facebook someone else with water problems and they mentioned the name of a plumber.

This was Abuzer Biçer of Cyprus Plumber Technic, so I decided to call him to see if he could help. Yes he could, and he arrived the following morning at the time he had agreed. Abuzer changed some of the parts on the hot water tank so we were able to get hot water again and at last have a shower, but unfortunately he told me the tank itself was ‘kaput’ and I would need a new one. He arrived the following morning, again right on time, and fitted a new tank (with a 2 year guarantee!).

A very good job carried out with no mess and everything changed and removed was taken away.

Abuzer visited my sister who was also experiencing water pump and toilet flush problems and he proceeded to sort it out for her. There was a further problem after the work was completed but following a phone call to Abuzer he returned to do some further work and this has resolved the problem satisfactorily.

I was very impressed with the work done by Abuzer and would have no hesitation in recommending him for any plumbing/water problems. He can be contacted on 0548 8716766 or via Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/abuzer.bicer33

Thank you Abuzer, you were a lifesaver at a very stressful time.