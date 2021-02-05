TRNC statement following meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Raab

TRNC Presidency made a written statement following President Ersin Tatar’s meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. It was stated that President Tatar explained to the UK Foreign Secretary the vision of the Turkish Cypriot side to put forth at the 5+UN meeting and stressed that a settlement in Cyprus is only possible on the basis of sovereign equality and equal international status of the two states in Cyprus.

It was stated “The meeting was held in a very sincere and constructive atmosphere at the office of President Tatar. The 5+UN informal meeting planning to be held at the beginning of March and also bilateral relations between the TRNC and the UK were discussed during the meeting. President Tatar stressed that in the stage reached, it has become clear that it is not possible to reach an agreement on the basis of a federation which has continued for 50 years and failed. It was explained that insisting on a failed process will only serve to continue the status quo on the Island. President Tatar also explained to UK Foreign Secretary Raab that the Greek Cypriot side has become obsessed with holding power and wealth in their own hands and that is not only the view of the Turkish Cypriot side but has also been recorded in the UN’s reports. The Greek Cypriot side does not want to share their wealth with the Turkish Cypriots and they work with all their power to exclude the Turkish Cypriots from the international community and continue to put them in isolation.

President Tatar stated to Raab that the Turkish Cypriot side will attend the 5+UN informal meeting with a constructive and positive agenda and explain to attendees the vision of the Turkish Cypriot side that is in full consensus with Turkey as it was stated a few days before with the Turkish Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu. Our vision with a win-win principle has the quality to contribute peace and stability on the Island and the region as well. During the meeting, the new process after Brexit since 1st January 2021 and the new opportunities for our country and what needs to be done were also discussed. They noted the significant challenges facing the world during the pandemic, and the President asked for the Foreign Secretary’s assistance in obtaining the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University for North Cyprus. President Tatar expressed that he trusts the fair stance of the UK which shares the history of the Island with us and expressed his wish for the vaccines. Our President conveyed the views and reservations of the TRNC to the UK Foreign Secretary regarding the changes made in recent years regarding the British Sovereign Base Areas without the consent of the Turkish Cypriot people and the situation regarding the opening of the Base Areas to civilian use other than military use.”

Source : TRNC Public Information Office