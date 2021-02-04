Girne Municipality gave vaccinations and PCR tests to many people

696 people were vaccinated at the Girne Municipality Social Life Center between 1-4 February 2021, and 990 PCR tests were performed in the last two days at the Girne Municipality Leymosun Culture House. In the works carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and the Municipality of Girne, the citizens waited by paying attention to the social distance rules. Despite the intensity in both centers, citizens left the organisations satisfied.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü pointed out the importance of the unity of all institutions, organisations and people in such a difficult time and stated that they are always ready to help in this process together with the municipal staff. Expressing that the health and safety of the public is a priority, Güngördü noted that they have received very positive feedback from the citizens who visited both centers, honouring both himself and his staff.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality