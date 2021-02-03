BRS News of Curfews extended to 10th February

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society
CURFEW EXTENDED
The Prime Minister Ersan Saner, has today announced the the current CURFEW/LOCKDOWN in the five Districts has been extended until Wednesday 10th February in line with GIRNE District. ALL Districts therefore are under CURFEW/LOCKDOWN until 10th February
Any further changes will be notified once we have any information.
