Turkish Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu in the TRNC

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to meet with the TRNC authorities yesterday (1st February).

Minister Çavuşoğlu first visited the Speaker of the TRNC Assembly Önder Sennaroğlu followed by a meeting with Prime Minister Ersan Saner and Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu.

Çavuşoğlu will be received by the TRNC President Ersin Tatar today (2nd February) at 13.30 in the Presidency where there will be meeting between the delegations of the two countries.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office