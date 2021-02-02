Prime Minister Saner received Turkish Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu

TRNC Prime Minister Ersan Saner received Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu yesterday (1 February 2021). In his speech, Saner stressed that Turkish Cypriots are an inseparable part of the Turkish nation. Regarding the Cyprus problem, Saner pointed out that the reason of the deadlock in Cyprus is that the Greek Cypriots do not want to share anything with the Turkish Cypriots, and the longest term unsolved file in the hands of the United Nations is the Cyprus file.

Adding that from now on it is time to discuss a different solution model because the Greek Cypriot side does not accept the political equality of the Turkish Cypriots and creates problems on the negotiation topics “Administration, power sharing, territory, property and guarantorship”, Saner said that although there is good will on the Turkish Cypriot side, a solution could not be reached therefore negotiating a federation is not meaningful any more. Mentioning the 5+1 informal meeting, Saner said that some issues should be discussed before the meeting.

Furthermore, expressing that the process for the 5+1 informal meeting has been intensified, Çavuşoğlu said that the UN Secretary General is planning to organise the 5+1 informal meeting at the beginning of March 2021 in New York, depending on the situation with the Covid 19 pandemic.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office