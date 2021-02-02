TRNC Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu met with Çavuşoğlu

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his delegation, who arrived in the TRNC for official talks, met with Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu yesterday (1/02/2021).

Speaking at the meeting held yesterday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu expressed his pleasure and pride to welcome the Foreign Minister and his delegation to the TRNC and made an assessment on the Cyprus issue.

Stating that they will evaluate the point reached regarding the Cyprus issue and the way forward, Ertuğruloğlu said : “There is a reality we always mention. The Cyprus issue is a national cause. National causes are evaluated together, determined together and defended together. We continue with this understanding and consciousness”.

Indicating that the 52-year negotiation process has been unsuccessful, Ertuğruloğlu emphasised that they envisage a new process with the awareness that it is not possible to expect a different result by repeating the same things.

Çavuşoğlu stated that he wanted to emphasise once again the support of the government of Republic of Turkey under the leadership of the Turkish President for the TRNC and the Turkish Cypriot people.

Also mentioning the Cyprus issue, Çavuşoğlu stated that the process regarding the negotiation has started to accelerate.

He continued:

“ The 5+1 informal meeting on Cyprus negotiations was our idea, because we have now spent 52 years for the federation. All methods have been exhausted. We know that negotiating for this will not help. I think the Greek Cypriot side also knows, but unfortunately they do not display a principled and honest attitude, as we do. There is no point in negotiating for a federation. Tomorrow, of course, we will make our evaluations at the meeting with President Ersin Tatar.

What we are going to negotiate, we first need to discuss informally. Our position is clear. Of course we have questions to ask. We will have the opportunity to measure how sincere the other party is. Thus, we will see in this meeting whether there is a negotiation ground or not.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office