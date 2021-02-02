Speaker of TRNC Assembly Sennaroğlu received Çavuşoğlu

Within the framework of his official visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu was received by the Speaker of the TRNC Assembly Önder Sennaroğlu.

Speaking at the meeting with Sennaroğlu, Çavuşoğlu pointed out that he is in the TRNC to evaluate the steps to be taken for the interests of the Turkish Cypriot people at the 5+1 UN unofficial meeting notably with the TRNC President Ersin Tatar and the other authorities.

Speaker of the TRNC Assembly Önder Sennaroğlu thanked Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his delegation for their visit. Stating that the hostile attitude of the Greek Cypriots increases the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean, Sennaroğlu said that as long as the Turkish Cypriot people have the support of mainland Turkey no one can violate their rights. Sennaroğlu reminded that there has been peace in the island since 1974 but the negotiations for the last 47 years could not be concluded with a political agreement. Adding that the guarantorship of Turkey is an absolute must for the Turkish Cypriots, Sennaroğlu said ‘Turkish Cypriots do not have the patience for another 47 years of negotiations’.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office