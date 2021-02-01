ARUCAD holding Interview Day for 100% Scholarship

Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) will be holding interviews on Tuesday, 9th February 2021 for candidates who want to increase their scholarship rate to 90% and 100%.

ARUCAD, the only foundation University in Cyprus and the Region focused on art, design and communication, offers TRNC citizens and/or international students who want to transfer to ARUCAD and provide 75% scholarship rights. An online interview will take place on Tuesday, 9th February 2021 for candidates who want to increase their scholarship rate to 90% and 100%.

Candidates will be able to access detailed information about scholarship opportunities up to 100%, interview and registration conditions offered by ARUCAD, via the website prospective.arucad.edu.tr and via WhatsApp line numbered 0533 833 07 07.

ARUCAD has 10 departments; namely Plastic Arts, Photography, Ceramics, Film Design and Directing, Architecture, Interior Architecture and Environmental Design, Industrial Design, Visual Communication Design, New Media and Communication, Advertising Design and Communication, and the departments of ARUCAD are approved by YÖK and YÖDAK.

At ARUCAD, students are provided with a creative environment that enables them to transform the theoretical knowledge they will gain into practice with a wide variety of workshops and gain experience in different fields.

Source: Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)