Tatar had a telephone conversation with Erdoğan

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar had a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

According to the statement from the TRNC Presidency, President Tatar conveyed the recent developments of the Cyprus Issue to President Erdoğan.

President Tatar expressed his appreciation for the cooperation of Turkey with the TRNC in respect of the struggle against Covid-19 and thanked President Erdoğan for Turkey’s contribution by sending 20,000 doses of vaccine to the TRNC by an air ambulance today (28th January).

Source: TRNC Public Information Office