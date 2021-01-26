BRS News of Lefkosa and Girne Lockdown

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society

CLOSURE OF KYRENIA (GIRNE) AND NICOSIA (LEFKOSA) DISTRICTS

Following the continued increase in Covid-19 cases in the Districts of Girne and Lefkosa the following decisions were made.

ALL WORKPLACES IN THESE REGIONS WILL BE CLOSED BETWEEN 27th JANUARY (00.01am) and 3rd FEBRUARY(23.59pm)

NO-ONE, (with certain exceptions) WILL BE ALLOWED TO ENTER OR LEAVE THE TWO DISTRICTS.

YOU SHOULD ONLY LEAVE YOUR HOMES IN ORDER TO VISIT, FOOD SHOPS, BAKERIES, CHEMISTS, MEDICAL APPOINTMENTS, BANK OR PETROL STATIONS WITHIN THIS PERIOD. RESTAURANTS CAN ONLY PROVIDE A TAKE-AWAY SERVICE.

These restrictions will be reviewed on 2nd February.

INCREASED PERIOD OF CURFEW (TRNC wide)

The current curfew period has been extended. YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO BE OUT OF YOUR HOME BETWEEN 20.00pm UNTIL 05.00am. (Without specific reasons and permissions). This has also been extended until 1st FEBRUARY.

