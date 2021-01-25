Book signing and presentation at Kyrenia Society Library

By Chris Elliott….

Further to our previous article about the Kyrenia Society Library click here we are pleased to advise our readers that there was a book signing ceremony there on Friday 22nd January 2021 by leading local author Namik Chavush whose recent book “Playing in Paradise” has topped the Amazon UK book charts for a number of weeks.

Sheila Mawhinney, the Chairman, of Kyrenia Society Library was delighted to receive this book from Namik and presented him with a library membership (card) for his son Deren.

Paul Moody watches Namik Chavush sign the book Sheila Mawhinney and Namik Chavush

She also said this year is the 50th Anniversary of the Library and it will be hosting a number of events throughout the year which is hoped to appeal to residents of Girne irrespective of age or nationality.

For more information, please contact the library via its Facebook Group click here or email kyreniasocietylibrary@hotmail.com

Photos courtesy of Philip Lloyd

Philip Lloyd and Navik Chavush