20 jump events challenge in aid of CESV

Readers Mail….

From Steve Collard, Dir, Civil Emergency Service Volunteers (CESV)….

In December 2020 riders at The Ranch in Karsiyaka were challenged to a 20 horse jumping event The competitors were sponsored to complete the challenge and there were also some donations.

The riders participating in the 20 Jump Event were from 9 years old up to adults.

All those that attended raised the money which was donated to the Civil Emergency Service Volunteers CESV112.

On 20th January CESV were given all of the money raised, a total of 7,640 TL

CESV will continue to support the emergency services and our partners during these trying times and hope to start our training program again soon.

Our thanks to all of the riders that took part in the 20 Jump Event on the day.

Stephen Collard