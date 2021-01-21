The Wine Travellers Club in TRNC has gained international identity

The TRNC Wine Travellers Club, founded and led by tourism professional Cem Tilki, who gives wine and wine culture courses, officially gained an international identity on 15th November 2020.

The transition of the Wine Travellers Club to full membership to the International Eurhodip, which is based in Brussels, where its candidate membership has been accepted, will be represented at the general meeting to be held in Leeuwarden, Netherlands in November 2021.

Cem Tilki making a presentation and with delegates

Eurhodip is an international non-profit association founded in Brussels in 1988. Eurhodip is an education support association for schools, providing programs and services for continuous improvement of the quality of hospitality and tourism education in a global perspective.

For more information visit the Wine Travellers Club, Facebook page click here