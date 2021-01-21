Girne Municipality offer 80 year olds transport for vaccination

Girne Municipality will provide travel service to Girne Akçiçek Hospital for Covid 19 vaccine for citizens over 80 years old living within the municipality boundaries.

In the statement made by Girne Municipality, according to the vaccination schedule determined by the Ministry of Health, between 20.01.2021 and 22.01.2021 (on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays) people aged 80 and over (those born before 01.01.1940) for the Covid-19 vaccine, they will be taken from their homes by the Social Affairs Branch teams and taken to Girne Akçiçek Hospital between 08.00-15.00, and then returned to their homes after vaccination.

For those interested, call 0533 870 20 10 to make contact with the Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality