Girne Municipality extended a helping hand to the Elderly

The Municipality of Girne took the citizens aged 80 and over, who applied to the Social Affairs Branch and who could not go to the hospital, from their homes to the Girne Akçiçek Hospital for vaccination.

In the statement made by Girne Municipality, the first eight people over the age of 80, who applied to the Social Affairs Branch of the Municipality, were collected from their homes with safe conditions with previously disinfected vehicles and taken to the Girne Akçiçek Hospital for vaccination. Citizens accompanied by the Girne Municipality Social Affairs Department staff and (Zabita) Police teams were then taken back to their homes after being vaccinated.

Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch Chief Misli Kadıoğlu stated that there are 30 more people, 7 of whom are bedridden, who requested transportation service from the municipality to the hospital, and that they will continue in line with the vaccine possibilities in the hospital.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that the duties of the municipalities have diversified and the services provided by local governments to the city have gained more importance during the Covid-19 pandemic period, and that they are trying to provide convenience in the current conditions for the elderly and patients in need of care and protection. Güngördü pointed out the importance of minimising the victimisation that may arise in vaccine organisation, emphasising that they are always ready to support the importance of public health and priority.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality