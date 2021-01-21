CyprusScene.com has become the favourite choice of many

By Chris Elliott….

Margaret Sheard and I started sharing news and reviews from Northern Cyprus as contributors in local newspapers but sadly most of these are no more.

Wanting to do our own thing we created the CyprusScene.com website in July 2012 and have been publishing ever since on a daily basis for the world to read.

Clearly, our ongoing success has been due to the many past and present authors or contributors who bring their news and reviews to be shared by us for our readers and we say a big thank you to them.

Our wonderful readers continue to show their interest by following our news through our social media and website postings and those who prefer to read our news in our free online weekly download e-newspaper

So what comes next?

In support of past articles, we have produced videos and now with the changes created in communications and lifestyle due to the worldwide pandemic we will shortly be producing online video interviews so our contributors can reach readers in a one to one fashion.

For those readers wanting more information of our latest plans please email kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com