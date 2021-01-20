Girne Municipality provide temporary accommodation for homeless

Girne Municipality extends a helping hand to citizens who are homeless in cold weather.

In the statement made by the Girne Municipality, it was stated that people living on the street due to the increase in unemployment and financial difficulties due to the pandemic will be provided with a place to stay for a month.

For application and notification, they will be able to reach the Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch by calling ALO 185 and 0548 890 55 00.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said that these days when difficult times are experienced due to the Covid 19 epidemic that affected the whole world, unemployment and financial difficulties are increasing, it has been determined that there are people who do not have a place to stay within the boundaries of the town and live on the street during the cold winter days, he stated that it was decided they would be placed in hostels. Recalling that solidarity is very valuable, Güngördü noted that the applications to be made to the Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch will be evaluated by the Social Aid Committee and that they will provide accommodation for the needy people, albeit temporarily.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality