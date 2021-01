Sennaroğlu elected as the Speaker of the TRNC Assembly, and Candan as the Deputy Speaker.

During yesterday’s General Session of the Republican Assembly, National Unity Party (UBP) Deputy Önder Sennaroğlu was elected as the Speaker of the TRNC Assembly and Republican Turkish Party (CTP) Deputy Armağan Candan was elected as the Deputy Speaker.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office