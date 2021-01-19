Announcement from Ministry of Health for vaccination applications

The TRNC Ministry of Health announced that citizens aged 65 and over who want to be vaccinated can apply for the Covid-19 vaccine by filling out the form at http://asi.covid19.saglik.gov.ct.tr.

The Ministry of Health emphasised that all applications made by e-mail and via the web address published yesterday (18/01/21) are valid, but new applications will be accepted via http://asi.covid19.saglik.gov.ct.tr.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office

Editor’s Note :

CyprusScene have queried the word ‘citizens’ and asked if the vaccine is available to all who live in the TRNC, i.e. expatriates, residency permit holders, home owners etc.

Two members of our team, who have residency permits, have applied for the vaccine online on the above link which has been recorded as ‘Received’.

If we receive any clarification this will be published on the CyprusScene website.