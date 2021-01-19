President Tatar had a telephone conversation with Borrell

President Ersin Tatar had a telephone conversation with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell yesterday (18 January 2021).

President Ersin Tatar expressed his views to Borrell about the 5+UN unofficial meeting and said that if sovereign equality and equal international status of both sides are respected, a fair solution will be possible in Cyprus. Tatar also expressed that 1080 vaccines sent by the EU have been received and thanked Borrell for their support. Stating that the EU will continue to send vaccines to North Cyprus, Borrell said that he will give the necessary instruction for this.

Furthermore, touching upon the halloumi issue, Tatar made a request for the EU Commission to appoint experts to supervise health and hygiene in the production of halloumi in cooperation with the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce, to protect the current function and status of the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce authorised within the framework of the Green Line Regulation, and modification that would allow its trade through the Green Line Regulation to be carried out simultaneously.

Borrell expressed his pleasure to meet with President Tatar during his next visit to the island.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office