Royal British Legion, Kyrenia Branch 11/11 Challenge 2021

The Royal British Legion, Kyrenia Branch are organising 11 Challenges in 11 months to be undertaken by the Committee. The challenge given to them was to raise 1100TL in any way they saw fit within their own given month.

Chairman, Dave Horsfall started it off this month (January) with his sponsored wax. This was live- streamed and can be viewed on the RBL Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/royalbritish.legionkyrenia.1

The Committee’s challenge months are as follows and below we are giving information of the challenge being undertaken in October by Treasurer Jean Bradley.

February – Ann Griffiths – Poppy Appeal officer.

March – Les Evans – Vice Chair.

April will be an East vs West challenge.

May – Jill Bell – Events coordinator.

June – Gordon Hayes – Community support officer.

July – Sharon Garfield – Membership Secretary.

August will be a Mens vs Ladies challenge.

September – Pamela Padden – Branch Secretary.

October – Jean Bradley – Treasurer.

November – All committee challenge.

All of the Challenges are subject to Covid and restrictions!

Royal British Legion, Kyrenia Branch

October 2021 may seem a long way off but Jean Bradley, our Treasurer, has chosen this as her 11/11 Challenge month.

Jean’s Challenge is to walk 5 Castles in 6 days. YES you read that correctly … we do have a crazy committee!!

She will be setting off from Girne Town centre on the 16th, to walk to Kyrenia Castle. From there to St Hilarion Castle, on to Buffavento Castle and Othello Castle in Famagusta, then to Kantara Castle before returning to Kyrenia Castle on the 21st ready for the Official 2021 Poppy launch. Totalling over 200km.

She will be asking for sponsorship, however if anyone is brave enough and wishes to join her either all or part of the way she would be happy to have the company.

There will be support vehicles with a designated First Aid trained person, however walkers will be expected to carry their own food and water for the day. Accommodation on route will be provided. Jean will hold a meeting in February (Covid permitting) with anyone who is interested.

Please contact her on treasurerrblkyrenia@gmail.com to register an interest or to pledge sponsorship.