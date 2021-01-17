Charities and Associations

TRNC event result, Susie’s Quiz Winners 2020

Readers Mail ….
from Susie Ford ….

HAPPY NEW YEAR 

Every year we do a presentation on the results taken throughout the year with our regular quizzers!! 

The results for 2020 are :

1st   – TYKE THAT  –  2nd – THE SHEBELLS  –  3rd – THE CHICKS AND DICKS

The Losing Lemons of 2020 are – JUST 2½ OF US     –  SHUT YA GOB Winner of 2020  –  PETER DUNNE

THE LUCKY NUMBER BOX FOR TULIPS WAS ALSO DRAWN, the number had previously been chosen in September 2020 by Chris Sedge – 187

The lucky winner was Charlie Bell who received a cash prize of 500TL and the other 500TL goes to Tulips. Thank you to everyone who had a go and helped raise these monies.

Here is hoping 2021 will be a better year for us all

Susie n Martin xxx

