TRNC event result, Susie’s Quiz Winners 2020

HAPPY NEW YEAR

Every year we do a presentation on the results taken throughout the year with our regular quizzers!!

The results for 2020 are :

1st – TYKE THAT – 2nd – THE SHEBELLS – 3rd – THE CHICKS AND DICKS

The Losing Lemons of 2020 are – JUST 2½ OF US – SHUT YA GOB Winner of 2020 – PETER DUNNE

THE LUCKY NUMBER BOX FOR TULIPS WAS ALSO DRAWN, the number had previously been chosen in September 2020 by Chris Sedge – 187

The lucky winner was Charlie Bell who received a cash prize of 500TL and the other 500TL goes to Tulips. Thank you to everyone who had a go and helped raise these monies.

Here is hoping 2021 will be a better year for us all

Susie n Martin xxx