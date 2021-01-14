The late Founding President Denktaş Commemorated

The late founding President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Rauf Raif Denktaş, was commemorated on the 9th anniversary of his passing with a ceremony held at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Mausoleum in Lefkoşa.

President Ersin Tatar, the Speaker of Parliament Teberrüken Uluçay, Prime Minister Ersan Saner, the head of the Supreme Court Narin Ferdi Şefik, 2nd President Mehmet Ali Talat, the Turkish Ambassador to Lefkoşa Ali Murat Başçeri, Commander of Cyprus Turkish Peace Forces Major General Sezai Öztürk, Commander of Cyprus Turkish Security Forces Major General Zorlu Toplaoğlu, Ministers, MPs, military, state and government officials attended the ceremony in addition to the Denktaş family.

The ceremony began with placing wreaths followed by a minute’s silence and the hoisting of the flags with the national anthem. The ceremony ended with President Ersin Tatar signing the special memorial book and speeches delivered by Democrat Party MP Serdar Denktaş and President Ersin Tatar.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office